Liberia: 'Your Government Will Address Problems Facing Unprivileged Youths' Mayon Foundation Congratulates Weah

A non-governmental organization seeking the welfare of troubled youth across the country says it is the hopeful that President George Weah and his coalition for Democratic Change government will invest in youth empowerment.

"The Mayon Foundation through its CEO Mr. Darlingby Isiah Mayon , the Administrator Mr. Ambrose N. Selli and the entire unprivileged youths in Monrovia and its environs would love to take this time to extend our Heartfelt Congratulations to H.E. Amb. George M. Weah and H.E. Jewel Howard-Taylor President and Vice President of the Republic of Liberia.

"Its is our hope that your government will address problems faced by unprivileged youths who are in the streets by providing more resources for rehabilitation, skills training, and integration programs. With these measures put in place our city and its environs would become a safer place for its inhabitants.

The Mayon Foundation is a non-governmental organization, which seeks to help transform and reduce the amount of vulnerable youths that roam our streets on a daily basis using bad substances, begging and committing heinous crime in and around our neighborhoods in Monrovia and its environs.

The Mayon Foundation seeks to see far less the amount of unprivileged youths currently roaming the streets of Monrovia and its environs as well as more useful ones by the year 2030 who would all be helping to shape our country to greatness cause I see great men and women here amongst them; directors, construction engineers, carpenters, missioners, electricians, nurses, etc.

It is about time we all wake up and realize the bad impact these unprivileged youths would have on our society if nothing is done help transform their lives for tomorrow. Because if they should increased; the crime and harassment rate would also be high in our communities which I think we all don't want.