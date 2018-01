Liberia: 'Pro-Poor' Cabinet

Photo: VOA News

President George Weah

On Saturday, January 27, President George Manneh Weah released his second set of appointments in government, featuring several young professional and politicians with humble background.

They are expected to help the President achieve his pro-poor governance agenda and other goals such as ending corruption and improving the lives of every Liberian.

Following his election victory in Dec. 20017, Weah the president-elect said his officials will be committed to fighting for the ideas that inspired his campaign and that they should be dedicated to delivering for the Liberian people.

"Those chosen to serve will and must be dedicated to the ideas of grassroots, social transformation.," he said.

According to an Executive Mansion release, those appointed include:

Ministry of Gender Children & Social Protection

Minister of Gender, Children & Social Protection Williametta Piso Saydee-Tarr

Deputy Minister for Administration Parleh Harris

Deputy Minister for Protection, Children & Social Welfare Lydia Sherman

Deputy Minister for Gender Alice Johnson Howard

Assistant Minister for Research & Technical Services Maminah Carr

Assistant Minister for Planning & Administration Mamansie Kaba

Ministry of Health

Deputy Minister for Health Services/Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis N. Kateh

Deputy Minister for Administration Norwu Howard Wesson

Deputy Minister for Research & Planning A. Vaifee Tulay

Ministry of Labor

Ministry of Labor Moses Y. Kollie

Deputy Minister for Administration Yvette Freeman

Deputy Minister for Manpower Development Atty. Phil T. Dixon

Assistant Minister for Manpower Development Atty. Welma Sampson

Ministry of Finance and Development Planning

Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs Samora Wolokollie

Deputy Minister for Budget & Planning Tanneh G. Brunson

Assistant Minister for Budget Jesse B. Korboi

Assistant Minister for Fiscal Affairs Jeremiah B. Sackie

Assistant Minister for Administration Patience Kollie-Lawson

Comptroller General Janga Kowo

Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment

Executive Director Quiwu Yeke

Internal Audit Agency

Director General E. Barten Nyensuah

Ministry of Commerce & Industry

Minister Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh

Deputy Minister for Administration Wilfred Bangura

Deputy Minister for Small Business Administration Jamama Wolokollie

Assistant Minister for Small Business Administration Debra Nebo

Deputy Inspector General for Enforcement Josephine W. Davies

National Security Agency

National Social Security Director James Henric Pearson, Jr.

Director Deputy Director for Special Services Samuel Siryon

Deputy for Operations for VIP Security Jones Blamo

Executive Protection Service (EPS)

Director EPS Trokon Roberts

Deputy Director for Administration & Operations Henry Wolo

Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS)

Director General Ledgerhood J. Rennie

Deputy for Administration Estella Liberty-Kermu

Deputy for Broadcasting Tete Gebro

Liberia National Police (LNP)

Inspector General of Police (100) Patrick Sudue

Deputy Inspector General for Administration (101) Sadatu L. M. Reeves

Liberia Immigration Service

Commissioner General Lamuel E.A. Reeves

Deputy Commissioner /Naturalization Asatu Bah Kenneh

Monrovia City Corporation

Mayor Jeff koijee

General Services Agency

Director General Mary T. Borh

Deputy Director General for Administration GSA Williams Dakel

Forestry Development Authority (FDA)

Managing Director C. Mike Donyen

Liberia Institute of Public Administration

Director General Bill Twehway

National Port Authority

Deputy Managing Director for Administration Cecelia Cuffy-Brown

Chief of Security/NPA Timothy Sudue

Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism

Minister Eugene L. Nagbe

Deputy Minister for Public Affairs Eugene Fahgon

Deputy Minister for Technical Affairs Jurah A.M. Sanoe

Assistant Minister for Information Services Samuel Worzie

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Elias Shoniyin

Inspector General Foreign Service Marie K. Coleman

Chief of Protocol Republic of Liberia Jervis Witherspoon

Chief of Protocol/ Executive Mansion Nora Finda Bundoo

Land Mines & Energy

Minister Gesler E. Murray

Deputy Minister Administration Bloatey Scere

Assistant Minister for Mines Emmanuel T. Swen

Assistant Minister for Administration Agnes S. Marshall

Assistant Minister for Planning Johnson Willabo

Assistant Minister for Corrections and Rehabilitation Eddie S. Tarawali

Ministry of Youth & Support

Minister D. Zogar Wilson

Deputy Minister for Administration Audrain R. Forbes-Smith

Deputy Minister for Sports G. Andy Quamie

Assistant Minister for Administration Famatta Brewer

Assistant Minister for TVET Millias Z. Sheriff

Ministry of Education

Minister Prof. Ansu D. Sonii

Deputy Minister for Planning, Research & Development Alton V. Kesselly

Deputy Minister for Instructions Latim Da-thong

Assistant Minister for Science, Technology, Vocational & Special Education Sokou Dukuly

Ministry of Internal Affairs

Minister Varney Sirleaf

Deputy Minister for Planning & Research Development Olayee S. Collins

Liberian Institutes for Statistics and Geo-Information Service (LISGIS)

Director General Prof. Francis F. Wreh

Deputy Director General/Administration Mariah Quaye Gilayeneh

National Fisheries & Aquaculture Authority (NFAA)

Deputy Minister for Administration/National Fisheries & Aquaculture Authority Augustine M. Manobalah

Liberia Airport Authority (LAA)

Managing Director Bako Freeman

Deputy Director Administration Martin J. Hayes

Paynesville City Corporation

Mayor Pam Belcher-Taylor

Superintendent

Superintendent Monsterrado Florence Brandy

Superintendent Bong County Esther Walker

Ministry of States for Presidential Affairs

Minister of State without Portfolio Trokon A. Kpui

Legal Advisor to President Archie Bernard

Assistant Minister for Logistics J. Emmanuel Potter

Aide de Camp Kaitee Korto Flomo

Aide de Camp Prince T. Toe, Jr.

Meanwhile, those appointed are subject to confirmation by the Liberia Senate where applicable: