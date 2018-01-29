Seychelles: President Notified of the Resignation of the Speaker of the National Assembly

press release

President Danny Faure has confirmed that he received, at 4:40 p.m. today, a letter from the Clerk of the National Assembly, advising him that Hon Patrick Pillay had resigned as Speaker of the National Assembly, and also as the Member of the National Assembly.

The President thanked Mr Pillay for the leadership role he had played as Head of the Legislature since his election as Speaker on 27th September 2016. The President said Mr Pillay has discharged his responsibilities in his own unique style, that he had transformed the National Assembly by opening it up and bringing it closer to the population. He had promoted the values of good governance, transparency and accountability. The President said that Mr Pillay had contributed to the evolution of our young democracy, and he had been instrumental in furthering the process of cohabitation.