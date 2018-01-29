29 January 2018

New Democrat (Monrovia)

Liberia: Weah Told Justice Minister-Designate Unfit - Sources

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Liberia Government
Weah meets African diplomats

President George has reportedly refused to withdraw Justice Minister Designate Cllr. Charles Gibson's nomination despite public outcry over his ruined integrity, legislative sources told New Democrat Sunday.

President Weah was officially written before his departure to Ethiopia by Senate's leadership to withdraw Cllr. Gibson's nomination due to his corruption history, one insider said.

But the President has insisted on Cllr. Gibson taking on the rols as Attorney General and is expected to face the Senate Judiciary Committee today for his confirmation hearing.

The Minister designate license to practice law was suspended by the Supreme in February, 2017 for duping his client.

Senate Press Director Jarlawah A. Tonpo has confirmed the Senate will on today start confirmation hearings of Honorable Daniel D. Ziahngar, Minister of Defense-designate, Brigaded General, Prince C. Johnson, Chief of Staff-designate and Cllr. Charles H. Gibson Minister of Justice-designate respectively.

 

Liberia

Weah's Govt Taking Shape

From all indications, the government of President George Manneh Weah is gradually taking shape as he makes additional… Read more »

Read the original article on New Democrat.

Copyright © 2018 New Democrat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.