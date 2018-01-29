South Africa: Hluhluwe Parolee to Re-Appear in Court for Double Murder and Arson

press release

Pitol Zamani Gumede (26) from Hluhluwe will make his second appearance in the Ubombo Magistrate's Court on 31 January 2018 facing two counts of murder and arson. He was remanded in custody during his first court appearance on 23 January 2018.

On 26 December 2017 at night, two victims, Mzamo Mbuyazi (20) and his girlfriend Sibongile Ntshangase (32) were at their house at Mduku area in Hluhluwe when they were approached by the suspect. It is alleged that the suspect stabbed both of them with a spear and allegedly set their house on fire while they were inside. Both victims died and two counts of murder and arson were opened at Hluhluwe police station for further investigation. Through hard work by local detective members, the suspect was traced and arrested. The members further recovered a knife and a spear suspected to be used by the suspect during the commission of an offence. It appeared that the suspect was sentenced for rape before and later released on parole. The suspect allegedly killed the victims because of jealousy.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the Hluhluwe police for apprehending the suspect and brought him before court. "I condemned the violent act showed by the suspect. This is totally unacceptable and our police officers will thoroughly investigate the matter and make sure that the suspect is convicted of his alleged action," he said.