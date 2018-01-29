29 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Inanda Man Gets 33 Years Imprisonment

A man, Mnqobi Shozi (29) from Inanda was convicted and sentenced to a total of 33 years imprisonment for two counts of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He was sentenced on 23 January 2018 by the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court after the magistrate heard how he shot at police officers who were attempting to arrest him. The accused was sentenced to 10 years for two counts of attempted murder, 10 years for possession of unlicensed 9mm pistol and three years for possession of unlicensed ammunition.

On 6 October 2016 Inanda Crime Prevention members were conducting their operations in the area when they followed up information about two men who were allegedly robbing people with firearms at Congo area, Inanda. The members proceeded to that area where they spotted the men fitting the same description given to them. When the members attempted to apprehend the two men, they allegedly opened fire towards the members and the members retaliated, wounding the accused, Mnqobi Shozi on his leg. The second suspect managed to flee the scene and is still at large. The injured accused was found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He was arrested and charged for attempted murder as he attempted to kill the police officers, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the conviction handed down to the accused. "This will serve as a warning to other criminals who attempted to shoot at the police when our members are performing their duties. We cannot tolerate those criminals who shoot at our members and our members will defend themselves if their lives are in danger," he said.

