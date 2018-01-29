29 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Councillor Lungisa's Assault Trial Postponed to March

Tagged:

Related Topics

The assault case against ANC provincial heavyweight Andile Lungisa and his co-accused, Gamalihleli Maqula, has been postponed after their defence attorney double-booked himself.

Lungisa and Maqula, both ANC councillors in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, have pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Lungisa is accused of smashing a glass jug over the head of mayoral committee member for transport, Rano Kayser, while Maqula is accused of stabbing chief whip Werner Senekal in the back with a sharp object.

After a delayed start to proceedings, prosecutor Wayne Ludick told the court he was ready to proceed with the State's case, but said the defence wished to address the court.

Defence attorney Luthando Ngqakayi then apologised to Magistrate Morne Cannon and said he had accidentally double-booked himself and would not be able to proceed. He asked if the matter could stand over to Tuesday.

"I apologise to this court and all involved for wasting the court's time," he said.

However, when the witness that was going to be called was informed, she indicated that she would not be available on Tuesday.

After a brief adjournment, the matter was then set down to be heard on March 19 and 20.

Source: News24

South Africa

Maimane Asks Ramaphosa for Meeting On Cape Water Crisis

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has requested a meeting with African National Congress president Cyril… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.