Lesotho: PM in Addis Ababa for AU Summit

The Prime Minister, Dr Motsoahae Thabane is currently among the African leaders attending the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

According to the Press Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, Mr. Thabo Thakalekoala, the two-day summit is held at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from Sunday the 28 January. 2018.

The Summit is held under the theme, "Winning the fight against corruption: A sustainable path to Africa's transformation".

Mr. Thakalekoala said the summit is aimed at bringing African leaders together to deliberate on development issues for the improvement of the continent.

He also mentioned that this international event would be preceded by the 35th Ordinary Session of Permanent Representatives Committee and the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council.

Dr Thabane left the country on Wednesday while his delegation left on Thursday last week, Mr. Thakalekoala had said.

Dr Thabane and his delegation return home on February 01.