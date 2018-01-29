29 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Africa: President João Lourenço Debuts in AU Meeting

Addis Ababa — The Angolan leader, João Lourenço, last Sunday had his debut participation in the African Union (A.U) meeting held in the Ethiopian capital, in his capacity as President of Angola, a moment witnessed by over fifty heads of State and Government and senior United Nations officials.

Elected August last year, the Angolan Head of State was one of the four debutant statesmen that spoke at the 30th Ordinary Session of the Conference of A.U Heads of State and Government.

João Lourenço had an intervention of about eight minutes, having emphasised the gains being obtained with the institutional reform taking place in the continental organisation.

The Angolan President also put a stress on matters relating to conflicts and fight against poverty in the continent, having appealed for more concrete actions to be taken with a view to changing the image of the continent in the world.

He reiterated Angola's commitment to the African Union (A.U) and the availability of Angolans to contribute for more efficiency in the continent.

He commended the measures taken by Alpha Condé, President of Guinea-Conakry and Chairman of the African Union, having highlighted the notable efforts made by the Guinean statesman, mainly in the ambit of security and peace maintenance, as well as the fight against terrorism.

João Lourenço expressed his satisfaction and honour for being able attend the works of the Conference of A.U Heads of State and Government.

"I am very honoured to be able to make use of the word in this grand assembly", emphasised the Angolan Head of State.

The other debutant heads of State in this continental gathering were Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa, Liberia's George Weah, and Benin's Patrice Talon.

During the event, João Lourenço had several meetings with different African and international partners, as well as with continental leaders and representatives of influential African firms.

