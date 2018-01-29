29 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Finances Minister in Brazil to Strengthen Cooperation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Finances minister, Archer Mangueira, is since January 27 paying a three-day working visit in Brazil aimed at re-launching the financial cooperation between the two countries.

According to a press note from the Finances Ministry, the official's agenda includes negotiation for reopening of the credit line to financing some Public Investment Projects comprised in the 2018 State Budget.

The Angolan official is also expected to have meetings with several Brazilian officials among them the ministers of Foreign Affairs and of Finance, Aloysio Nunes and Henrique Meirelles respectively as well as the chairman of the National Bank for Social Economic Development (BNDES), Paulo Rebelo de Castro.

The minister has also scheduled meetings with a number of Brazilian CEOs of companies interested in investing in Angola as well as with top officials of some international financial institutions namely the Credit Suisse, Standard Bank and UBS bank.

Angola

Inspection Services Tackle Price Bubble

The Trade Ministry's General Inspection Office and the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) last Friday made monitoring… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.