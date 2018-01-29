Angolan Finances Minister in Brazil to Strengthen Cooperation

Luanda — The Angolan Finances minister, Archer Mangueira, is since January 27 paying a three-day working visit in Brazil aimed at re-launching the financial cooperation between the two countries.

According to a press note from the Finances Ministry, the official's agenda includes negotiation for reopening of the credit line to financing some Public Investment Projects comprised in the 2018 State Budget.

The Angolan official is also expected to have meetings with several Brazilian officials among them the ministers of Foreign Affairs and of Finance, Aloysio Nunes and Henrique Meirelles respectively as well as the chairman of the National Bank for Social Economic Development (BNDES), Paulo Rebelo de Castro.

The minister has also scheduled meetings with a number of Brazilian CEOs of companies interested in investing in Angola as well as with top officials of some international financial institutions namely the Credit Suisse, Standard Bank and UBS bank.