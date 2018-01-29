South Africa: Dr Jordaan Congratulates Four New Region Presidents

SAFA President, Dr Danny Jordaan has congratulated four Regional Presidents who were elected over the weekend.

The four are Pius Nqandela (West Rand, Gauteng), Melusi Kubheka (Amajuba, KZN), Stopper Mabula (Ngaka Modiri, North West) and OR Tambo in the Eastern Cape's Sandile Nowalaza.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the four on their re-election and hope they will push SAFA's development agenda forward.

"I know all four as hardworking individuals who live and breathe soccer," said SAFA President.

Dr Jordaan who is in Morocco as head of the organising committee said what impressed him most about the last weekend's elections was the seamless process that ushered the four into their positions.

Most of the SAFA Regions have already completed the processes of choosing new Regional leaders with a few still to do so and Dr Jordaan said he hoped the processes to be complete soon.

SAFA will hold national elections to choose new office bearers on 24 March 2018.

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)