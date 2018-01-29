South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Olifantshoek

Following a four day search, the missing person was found deceased after his body was spotted on a farm approximately 140km from Olifantshoek, by the SAPS Air wing on Saturday, 27 January 2018 at about midday. SAPS Kuruman, SAPS Kimberley, SAPS Search and Rescue, Kuruman K9 unit and the community at large assisted with the search and is commended for the hard work in the tracing of Eddy Appolis. An inquest is being investigated with regards to the death of Appolis. The investigation continues.

