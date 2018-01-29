Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) President Jacob Ngarivhume has told his supporters to embrace the Bio-metric Voter Registration as it guards against voting fraud in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing his party supporters as well as traditional and christian leaders in Chivi Central over the weekend, Ngarivhume said voting will ensure that the ruling party, Zanu-PF , will be voted out of power after dominating for the past 37 years.

He added that the BVR system guards against vote rigging while accusing ZanuPF of having previously won using unorthodox means.

"Transform Zimbabwe is a party born out of Christian faith and God will deliver victory for us. I want to tell you that ZANU PF has been rigging elections using dead voters in the old voters roll, but with the new BVR process , rigging is no longer possible, i encourage you to register and vote ZANU PF out of power.

"This time do not be fooled by ZANU PF patronage system and partisan distribution of inputs and food ," said Ngarivhume

Commenting on the MDC Alliance, he said his party remains committed the amalgamation and encouraged his supporters to work with his alliance partners

"Our party is committed to the MDC Alliance values and i encourage you to be united with other partners for us to remove ZANU PF from power." said Ngarivhume

He said there was need for leadership renewal in the country, despite the coming in of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who replaced Robert Mugabe in November, albeit with the help of the army.

"After the coup, there is no new dispensation to talk about, these people have been in government since 1980 and we need to vote for new leaders and retire these old politicians" he said

"We respect our soldiers, police and war veterans and we have a program to take care of our liberators. Their contribution in our liberation from colonialism is invaluable and they deserve our uttermost respect. We respect the history of this country even the role that Mugabe and Mnangagwa played, this is the Zimbabwe we will create and this is our pledge to the nation of Zimbabwe" he said.

He added that TZ was empowering youths and women and will soon unveil programs.

He said hey have engaged investors who are ready to fund their programs.