Namibia: Botched Abortion Lands Woman in Handcuffs

Walvis Bay — A young woman is currently recuperating under police guard at the Walvis Bay State Hospital after an abortion attempt resulted in the death of her fully developed infant.

The woman who will be officially charged with murder this week, allegedly used abortion pills to induce the termination despite being in the last stage of her pregnancy. The pills she allegedly took are readily available on the streets illegally.

According to Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, it is suspected that the lady obtained the abortion pills in Windhoek; and before returning to Walvis Bay on Friday afternoon she administered the pills.

"According to our information the lady developed heavy abdominal pain upon her arrival and was rushed to the Walvis Bay State Hospital for care. At the hospital, it was noticed that she was in labour," Iikuyu explained on Sunday during the weekend crime briefing session.

He explained that the nurses on duty while examining the lady noticed a tablet, they identified as an abortion pill in the woman's private parts.

"At around 12h00 she was given an emergency operation to try and save the baby. However, it was too late and the baby girl which was fully develop died," Iikuyu said.

According to him, the woman whose condition is stable will appear this week in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder.

In another incident, two suspects were arrested for murder in Usakos.

The suspects are accused of murdering France Louis, 24, in front of his shack at the town.

It is alleged that the two men called the suspect who was in the company of his girlfriend and a friend, to come see them outside. Iikuyu says the two suspects allegedly assaulted and stabbed the deceased with a sharp object in the chest. The victim allegedly collapsed and died at the scene. Both suspects were arrested and are expected to appear in court today.

Also a member of the Namibian Defence Force was arrested on Thursday evening for raping his former girlfriend.

The suspect allegedly invited the ex-girlfriend to Walvis Bay to try and revive their relationship.

The woman who is from Windhoek allegedly arrived late Thursday evening at the suspect's residence whereby she stayed over.

According to Iikuyu the two shared a bed and the suspect initiated sex. "The victim refused, however the suspect forced himself on her and had sex with her against her will. She then reported the incident which led to the suspect's arrest. He will appear today in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court," Iikuyu said.