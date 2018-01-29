Mauritius: Prime Minister's Cyclone Relief Fund - Mont Choisy Ltd and Air Mauritius Donate Rs 1 Million Each

press release

Cheques to the tune of Rs 1 million each were offered to the Prime Minister's Cyclone Relief Fund by Mont Choisy Ltd and Air Mauritius Ltd in the aftermath of cyclone Berguitta. The sum donated will help to assist Mauritians - refugees/victims - whose lives were seriously impacted by the cyclone.

Mont Choisy Ltd's chairperson, Mr Vincent Rogers and the company's CEO, Mrs Jyoti Jeetun, as well as Air Mauritius Ltd's chairman, Dr Arjoon Suddhoo, and its CEO, Mr Somas Appavoo, met the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on Friday 26 January 2018 at the New Treasury Building, Port Louis, to present the cheques.

In a statement, Mr Rogers remarked that each time Mauritius has had to face difficult moments, especially following a cyclone or floods, both Government and the private sector, have always come together in solidarity to ensure that the country continues to develop. We are after all in the same team and have to work collaboratively over the long run, he added.

For his part, Mr Suddhoo expressed solidarity on behalf of the Board of Air Mauritius and all its employees to the population of Mauritius. Without the people and Government, Air Mauritius would be unable to operate as an airline, and the contribution to the Fund demonstrates our gratitude to the nation, he pointed out.

The CEO of Air Mauritius, Mr S. Appavoo recalled that the company is extending its support to the people by ensuring the provision of agricultural products, in particular vegetables, which are being brought from South Africa, and eventually from India, as this period has badly affected Mauritius's crops.

Likewise, several actions geared to alleviate those who are affected by natural calamities will be financed by the Prime Minister's Cyclone Relief Fund.

The aim of the Prime Minister's Cyclone Relief Fund is to offer financial assistance to victims affected by cyclones and other calamities to repair their damaged houses and improve related infrastructures. Contributions can be issued by cheque to the Fund, or via bank transfer on the following Account number: State Bank of Mauritius - Savings Account No. 61031200000107.