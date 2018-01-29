29 January 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius to Ratify the African Union Convention On Preventing and Combating Corruption

Government has agreed to Mauritius ratifying the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption. The Convention aims to promote and strengthen the development in Africa by each State Party, of mechanisms required to prevent, detect, punish and eradicate corruption and related offences in the public and private sectors.

Another objective of the Convention is to coordinate and harmonise the policies and legislation between State Parties for the purposes of prevention, detection, punishment and eradication of corruption on the continent.

Moreover, the Convention aims at establishing the necessary conditions to foster transparency and accountability in the management of public affairs.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption would be designated as the national agency of Mauritius for the purpose of the Convention.

