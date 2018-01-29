Mauritius: 50 Years of Independence of Mauritius - Activities to Kick Off On 8 March 2018

press release

A series of activities, to mark the 50th anniversary celebrations of Mauritius's accession to Independence as well as the country's 26th anniversary as a Republic, will kick off on Thursday 08 March 2018. Different Ministries, the diplomatic corps, Local Authorities, NGOs and the private sector are working together to organise the activities which will span over the year.

The Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, made this announcement during a working session on Friday 26 January 2018 in Port Louis. The Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, and other eminent personalities, were also present.

Minister Roopun indicated that the official ceremony on 12 March, scheduled as from 18.00 hours, will be held at the Champ de Mars and will be followed by a cultural show to last till 21.00 hours.The message of the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, will be read to students on Friday 09 March 2018, he underlined.

Minister Roopun also elaborated on the calendar of activities which will be organised by the Ministry of Gender Equality, Child Development and Family Welfare on 08 March, and the Ministry of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports on 09 March. The 50 years of Independence, he pointed out, will be celebrated at regional level with the participation of the 12 Local Authorities on 10 March. A Regatta will be held on 11 March at Mahebourg.

The Minister also recalled that several events were launched in 2017 and which will culminate in 2018 with the celebration of the Golden Jubilee for the 50 years of Independence.

For his part, Minister Bodha highlighted the importance of the celebrations and outlined the various development phases of Mauritius since its accession to Independence in 1968. He called for the active participation and contribution of the diplomatic corps in these celebrations which will lead to further consolidating diplomatic ties.

The Minister moreover announced that the official calendar of events for 2018 will be launched, early February, by the Prime Minister, and the list of events will be made available to the public online.