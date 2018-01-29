Luanda — The bronze medal won on Saturday by the men's handball team in the African championship in Gabon and consequently qualifying for the 2019 World Cup in Germany and Denmark was hailed by the sport minister, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto.

In a message to which Angop had access, in Luanda, the minister highlights the patriotic spirit of the national team in the continental event.

Angola had five wins and lost on two occasions.

The country had already won the bronze medal in an event of the kind in the 2004 and 2016 editions, both held in the city of Cairo (Egypt).