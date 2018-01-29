29 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Inspection Services Tackle Price Bubble

Luanda — The Trade Ministry's General Inspection Office and the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) last Friday made monitoring visits to some commercial establishments in Luanda, with the aim of putting an end to the price bubble trend being recorded lately.

The inspection teams detected a series of irregularities in the prices of many consumer goods.

Some of the traders defended that they were raising the price of their products due to the depreciation process the Angolan currency (Kwanza) has been undergoing in relation to the US Dollar and the Euro.

The inspection team explained to traders that in persisting to raise prices in an irregular manner they risk being heavily fined and in some cases taken to court for encouraging price bubble.

The intervention of the inspection teams was applauded by many citizens (customers).

