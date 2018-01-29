South Africa: SAPS Overall National Excellence Awards Winner Drives Away With a Brand New Vehicle

press release

The South African Police Service held its 5th National Excellence Awards on Friday evening at the Durban's Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Conference Centre.

The awards are held yearly to recognise and reward outstanding performance, exceptional devotion to community relations and extraordinary courage within the South African Police Service.

This years' awards boasted 30 categories, which included five special categories that were awarded by the Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula and the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla Sitole.

The glittering event was attended by several dignitaries including members of the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Corporation, MEC's from various provinces and the senior leadership of the South African Police Service.

Popular Durban radio broadcaster, Linda Sibiya was the programme director for the evening alongside Colonel Thandi Mbambo.

Idols SA 2010 runner-up, Lloyd Cele and the SAPS band entertained guests during the event, but it was 57-year-old Colonel David Mahlaola from the Limpopo province, who stole the hearts of many when he won the most prestigious award of the evening, the Laureate Award. It's the first time in the history of the awards that a Laureate award winner drives away with a new vehicle sponsored by Old Mutual.

It was in 1990 when Colonel Mahlaola, a Warrant Officer at the time, sustained six gunshot wounds when he was shot by criminals that had followed him to his place of residence in Tzaneen. He survived the ordeal, but suffered spinal injuries and was paralyzed from the waist down. His health has since improved and he is now using a walking stick. Even after this ordeal, his physical disability has not deterred him from performing his day-to- day duties as a commissioned officer of the South African Police Service.

The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula and the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla Sitole officially handed over the sponsored vehicle.

Colonel Mahlaola had this to say, "I am very happy that, I have won a car this evening - I would like to encourage every member in the SAPS to continue to combat crime and make sure criminals do not have a space to operate in our society. Being a police officer is a calling to me, hence I never gave up after being shot six times".

The winner's of the 5th National Excellence Awards were announced as follows:

National Commissioner's Award (3)

Constable T J Mokoena

Captain A Freemantle

Lieutenant Colonel M C Grobler

Minister's Award (2)

Lt Col G Jacobs

General Worker T E Sigudhla

The categories for the National Excellence Awards with their respective winners were announced as follows:

Administration Employee of the Year Level 1-7

Constable TS Magwaza

Administration Employee of the Year Level 8-12

Lieutenant Colonel S Arendt

Administration Team of the Year

Brigadier K Jonker

Visible Policing Employee of the Year Level 5-7

Sergeant S Xaba

Visible Policing Employee of the Year Level 8-12

Colonel A Vinqi

Visible Policing Team of the Year

Sergeant TP Thesele

Detective Employee of the Year Level 5-7

Constable PSE Nkabinde

Detective Employee of the Year Level 8-12

Colonel SB Raphulu

Detective Team of the Year

Colonel A Wiese

Crime Intelligence Employee of the Year Level 5-7

Warrant Officer S Jones

Crime Intelligence Employee of the Year Level 8-12

Lieutenant Colonel MC Maakamedi

Crime Intelligence Team of the Year

Colonel TT Malahlela

PSS Employee of the Year (Level 5-7)

Warrant Officer D Govender

PSS Employee Of the Year (Level 8-12)

Lieutenant Colonel S A Dlamini

FCS Investigator Of the Year (Level 5 - 7)

Constable T J Mokoena

FCS Investigator Of the Year (Level 8 - 12)

Captain B J Moela

FCS Investigator Team of the Year

Lieutenant Colonel A Kruger

Senior Administration Manager of the Year (Administration) Level 13-15

Lieutenant General P C Jacobs

Senior Operational Manager of the Year (Operational) Level 13-15

Brigadier S D Khumalo

Best Station of the year

SAPS (Port Shepstone) Brigadier MS Nala

Reservist of the year

Reservist Constable A S Ntamo

Person with disability of the year

Colonel K D Mahlaola

Community Policing Forum of the Year

KZN J Singh (Chatsworth)

Woman of the Year

Warrant Officer E S Magoa

Man of the Year

Constable M A Khomo

Sports man of the Year

Lieutenant Colonel F S Masondo

Sports woman of the Year

Personnel Officer J Rossouw

Sports Person with Disability

Warrant Officer A J Botha

The winner's profiles can be found on the SAPS website www.saps.gov.za