South Africa: Duminy Delighted to Return to the Mumbai Indians

JP Duminy has expressed his delight with his selection at the player auction ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as he has returned to the Mumbai Indians.

The Cape Cobras skipper pulled out of the 2017 IPL edition due to a long summer and to ensure that he was mentally ready for the Champions Trophy and the Proteas tour of England.

However, Duminy is currently no longer part of the national Test setup, which allows more gaps in his schedule.

The 33-year-old will also be participating in the Pakistan League in March.

Duminy said he is delighted to join the Mumbai Indians, saying: "They have great owners and a great culture."

Asked about his role and approach, Duminy stated that it all depends on the Indian conditions and what is required from him in the team.

The experienced Duminy has played in 225 T20 matches all over the globe with 73 T20I game appearances for the Proteas.

He was particularly effective for the Cape Cobras, scoring 416 in the One Day Cup competition and 356 runs in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge this season.

Duminy first joined the Mumbai Indians in 2009. He has also played for Delhi Daredevils.

The Mumbai franchise already boast the presence of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya, but on slower surfaces, the wily Duminy could be a danger man.

Duminy's greatest asset apart from being an all-rounder, is that he can change gears seamlessly while he remains composed under pressure.

Yet, he can also produce swashbuckling stroke play - like he did in the 50-over showpiece this season when he left Eddie Leie battered and bruised after hammering 37 runs in one over of brutal boundary bashing.

Pretty chuffed to be back where it all started for my @IPL career @mipaltan thanks @DelhiDaredevils for a great few year forming great friendships. Looking forward to creating some new memories. #Grateful ??-- JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) January 28, 2018

Source: Sport24