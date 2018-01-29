South Africa: 'Hitman' Allegedly Hired By ANC Councillor to Kill Her Husband Denied Bail

A "hitman" allegedly hired by African National Congress councillor Magdaleen Titus to kill her husband was denied bail in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Justice Mooi, along with a co-accused who is yet to be arrested, is accused of being hired by Titus and agreeing to kill her husband, Preston Titus, for R30 000.

Magdaleen and her friend Natasha Stuurman were also in the dock on Monday and will bring bail applications on February 14 and 21, respectively, National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

The two were arrested after Magdaleen's former driver, Sixabiso Klip, 23, was sentenced to 15 years for murder and possession of a dangerous weapon on January 19 after entering into a plea bargain with the State.

Klip, in his plea and sentencing agreement, alleged that Mooi, as well as an accomplice known as Vusumzi, had travelled to Oudtshoorn to apparently carry out the hit as ordered by Magdaleen.

Stuurman had apparently been privy to the plans and the alleged meetings for the planning of the hit had taken place at her house.

Two attempts were allegedly called off before Preston was killed.

Second suspect

His body was found in his Florida Avenue house in Oudtshoorn on December 1. The staff sergeant had stab wounds to his head and right arm.

He was found dead after his daughter returned home, following an evening out with friends.

She could not attract her father's attention when she wanted to be let in, even after phoning him.

Her mother eventually opened the door and they found the 47-year-old's body in his bedroom.

No evidence of forced entry could be found and only two tablet devices and a gold wrist watch were reported missing, police said at the time.

According to Klip, Magdaleen had told the men she would put her phone, a laptop, tablet and R3 500 in a bag that they should take in an attempt to stage the murder to look like a robbery.

He also alleged that Magdaleen had said that the kitchen door would be open and that her eldest daughter would not be home.

Police are still searching for the second alleged hitman, as well as Masimthembe January, who facilitated the meeting between Magdaleen and Mooi.

