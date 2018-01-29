South Africa: Team SA Reaches Out to International Partners in Davos

The South African delegation launched its participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2018 with a range of interactions with international partners in government and business to position South Africa favourably and build partnerships to address global issues.

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is leading a hopeful Team SA to Davos for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

The World Economic Forum's 2018 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, brings together political, business and broader civil society leadership under the theme, "Creating a shared future in a fractured world". The theme seeks to mobilise global leadership to develop responses to trends - including the rise of isolationism and extremism - that undermine efforts by the global community to foster openness, tolerance, integration and shared opportunity.

The forum presents South Africa with various platforms to outline the country's efforts to secure sustainable and inclusive economic growth; address governance weaknesses in the public and private sectors; and to contribute positively to the development of solutions to global challenges.

South Africa continues to attract global interest in view of its position as a sophisticated, diverse and promising emerging market, as recently endorsed by Goldman Sachs Portfolio Strategy Research.

South Africa's first day at WEF 2018 - Tuesday 23 January 2018 - saw Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministerial delegation participate in a range of public forums and bilateral meetings as part of positioning South Africa's attractiveness as an investment destination, trade partner and member of the international community.

As part of his working visit to WEF, the deputy president attended the opening plenary session of the forum as well as a plenary discussion on the conference theme.

Deputy President, Cyril Ramaphosa, and Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba, at the Pre-WEF Davos Breakfast. The latter believes it is critical to use WEF Davos as a platform to showcase Africa's economic potential. (Image: GCIS)

Deputy President Ramaphosa held bilateral meetings with President Paul Kagame of Rwanda; President João Lourenco of Angola; Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre of Somalia; Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani of Qatar.

The deputy president also had a bilateral meeting with WEF founder and executive director Professor Klaus Schwab to whom Deputy President Ramaphosa expressed South Africa's appreciation for the forum's continued support for and commitment to the development of Africa.

In addition to positioning South Africa as a leading competitive and investment-friendly destination that is open for business, government continued to utilise the WEF Davos 2018 platform to bring attention to the significant centenary celebrations of the iconic global leader and late South African President, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.

Deputy President Ramaphosa will be a contributor in a breakfast session entitled "Building Peace in Africa". This will be complemented by various interactions by ministers and discussions between South African businesses and international partners.

Deputy President Ramaphosa, together with several ministers, will participate in a country strategy dialogue on South Africa, which will focus international attention on measures to grow the South African economy and promote development. It will be attended by international and South African business people.

The deputy president will also hold discussions with Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen of Denmark.

Team South Africa's day will culminate in a South Africa business dinner hosted by Brand South Africa.