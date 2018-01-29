29 January 2018

Morocco: 30th AU Summit - Morocco Takes Part in Addis Ababa to Meeting of Committee of Heads of State & Government On Climate Change

Addis Ababa — Morocco took part, Monday in Addis Ababa, to a meeting of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), held on the sidelines of the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

Morocco was represented by Head of Government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, in this meeting, which was chaired by Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of the Republic of Gabon and Coordinator of CAHOSCC.

Discussions focused on the measures implemented and to be undertaken to mitigate climate change effects in Africa.

