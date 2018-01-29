Liberia: LEC Announces MSC With ESB Int'l

The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has announced a Management Services Contract (MSC) with ESB International.

The contract, according to an LEC statement issued last week, constitutes successful conclusion of a two-year process that began in October 2016 with the ratification of the US$257-million-dollar grant to the Government of Liberia, by the United States Government through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

The company is said to be wholly owned by the Irish National Electrical Utility, and is a leading engineering and management consultancy firm to the global utility sector.

With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ESB International is also said to have four decades of experience, having worked in 120 countries around the globe with projects implemented in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and South East Asia.

"In addition to the Government of Liberia, the United States, Norway, Germany, Japan, the European Union, the World Bank, USAID and the African Development Bank, who are all major contributors to Liberia's energy sector, sit on a High Level Steering Group (HLSG) run by the LEC Board and were regularly updated during the procurement process and final selection ESB International as the new LEC Management Service Contractor," the LEC statement says.

The House of Representatives last week alarmed over the contract and is considering actions that may include summoning the management.

Representative Dixon Sebo (District 16, Mont. Co) called his colleagues' attention to the issue, and was buttressed by Representative Edwin Snowe.

LEC statement tried to clarify earlier reports that ESB International (ESBI) is currently working for the Electricity Corporation of Ghana, the Ghanaian national power utility, in an engineering advisory and management consultancy role.

"The MCC funded LEC MSC defines roles for the MSC at senior and middle management levels in LEC. These roles were selected by the LEC Board in conjunction with the Government of Liberia," the statement said.

Under the terms of the agreement, the statement noted, the LEC MSC will be evaluated on four key performance indicators including an increase of new connections, a reduction of aggregate technical and commercial losses, a reduction of operational expenditure against KWh hour sold and a a reduction of system interruptions (SAIDI)

The statement said ESBI will also be responsible for several key deliverables. This includes "Building the capacity of local Liberian managers and staff through a structured and comprehensive training and development program (that will take place both here in Liberia and in Europe), that will ensure the creation of a succession management resource pool."

"From this resource pool, a Liberian counterpart staff team will in due course be selected on merit and appointed to work as counterparts to the ESBI management team. This will ensure that when the ESBI contract expires, a trained and experienced Liberian management team is in place and capable of assuming all aspects of the management of LEC."

"The selection of this counterpart team on merit is core to LEC's succession plan to ensure the sustainability and ongoing viability of all LEC's business operations in the best interests of the Government of Liberia and the ordinary people of Liberia."

EBIS is to operate and maintain LEC's Generation, Transmission and Distribution systems throughout Liberia, support GoL in achieving targeted levels of connections, electrification and network expansion and substantially improve the commercial, operating, customers service and financial performance of LEC

The statement says, the Contract is funded through a grant from the Millennium Challenge Corporation and is for a period of 3 years with the possibility of renewal, by the Government of Liberia, for a further 2 years based on the requirement and ESBI's performance.

"If this extension is given it is envisaged that ESBI would operate with a reduced team who would act as advisors to the newly trained management team," it said.

The new MSC differs in several ways from the previous MSC in the following ways, it said, noting that it has clear performance milestones that must be met to allow payment of the MSC, brings a much larger team of experienced experts to work alongside and train its Liberian colleagues.

"Unlike the previous MSC, ESBI is responsible for the entire Liberian grid and not just Monrovia, has a significant training and skills uplift component and will select all managers on merit and hardwork," the statement states.

"The LEC Board of Directors will provide oversight supervision of the MSC throughout its lifespan. In addition, an independent Contract Monitoring Consultant (CMC) will also monitor the MSC and review all reports and performance. ESBI as the new LEC MSC is proud to adhere to International standards of transparency and anti-corruption without exception or deviation."

"With this agreement, ESB International joins LEC with a clear mandate to grow and improve the Liberia National Electricity Grid. The LEC customer base, which currently stands at 49,227 residential and 500 larger customers will be increased in accordance with system expansion plans. This is another major milestone in helping the LEC deliver on its core responsibility, which is to increase access to reliable, stable and affordable electricity throughout the country in a safe, prudent and timely manner."