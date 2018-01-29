29 January 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Revolutionary United Front Party (RUFP)

Tagged:

Related Topics

RUFP Presidential Candidate, Jemba Gbandi Ngobeh, said women can better handle the power steering that would enhance development.

She expressed thanks and appreciation to NEC officers and assured them of maintaining the peace in the country.

She stated that she has demonstrated her leadership acumen long since while they were in the bush.

"I'm the only iron lady on earth. I have demonstrated that during the war. Despite the food I used to prepare for them in the bush, there are several other leadership skills I displayed. That is why they have reposed that confidence in me to lead them. Remember, I was the running mate in 2012 elections but we didn't do much," she said.

Ansumana M.P. Fowai is her running mate. He stated that their party has men and women that are well informed about the politics of the country.

Sierra Leone

16 Political Parties to Battle for State House On March 7

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) last Friday completed nomination of aspirants for the March 7 elections. No… Read more »

Read the original article on Concord.

Copyright © 2018 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.