29 January 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: As He Completes Nominationdr. Samura Kamara Denies Ownership of British Passport

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Patrick Jaiah Kamara

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) has denied ownership of a British passport that is making the rounds on social media, stating that it was a political 'gimmick' aimed at distracting his attention.

Dr. Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara was speaking to pressmen just after he went through the nomination process with his running mate Chernor Ramadan Maju Bah at NEC headquarters on Tower Hill in Freetown.

"I have never owned a British passport. That document you see on social medial is a calculated gimmick to distract my attention. It does not belong to me," he said.

The APC presidential candidate said Sierra Leone has been his only country and that he has never held dual nationality.

On his performance should he win the March 7 poll, he promised to scale-up achievement his party has made under the leadership of President Koroma and consider new aspects to move forward with national development.

"As a party, we have a long term goal that is to transform Sierra Leone to a middle income country by 2035. That is a very bold and laudable goal. The farther we move towards it, the better it would be for everybody in Sierra Leone," he said.

Dr. Kamara, who speaks in relatively low tone, said they have confidence in the integrity of the electoral commission to conducting free, fair and credible elections on March 7, 2018.

This represents a dramatic departure from the official position of his party prior to the nomination. In a campaign of calumny against NEC boss, Mohamed N'fa Ali Conteh, the APC alleged incompetence and called for his resignation. The party, through individuals reported to be members, filed a law suit against NEC in the High Court.

Dr. Samura Kamara recalled that the party's leadership selected him as their flag bearer among twenty-eight others in October last year.

When asked about his view about Section 76(1) of the 1991 Constitution which bars people with dual citizenship from contesting for parliament and the presidency, Dr. Kamara said "we will take care of it at the appropriate time."

Sierra Leone

16 Political Parties to Battle for State House On March 7

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) last Friday completed nomination of aspirants for the March 7 elections. No… Read more »

Read the original article on Concord.

Copyright © 2018 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.