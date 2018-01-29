Sierra Leone: Nurp's Jonathan Sandy

Presidential Candidate of the National Unity and Reconciliation Party (NURP), Dr. Jonathan P. Sandy, said the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone is under threat as the APC government has continually violated it with impunity.

"We want to see that our security forces remain neutral in all aspect. Our national constitution is under threat; the constitution has been under fire. We all know that the former Vice President was unconstitutionally sacked, they de-amalgamated the country without the prior knowledge of the people or referendum - which is not good and above all we saw the introduction of dual citizenship when the Act is already in existence," he said.

He said his party would create the enabling environment for public trust and improve the economy, so that multiple and complex challenges the nation is facing would be wiped-off.

His running mate, Madam Safiatu Blango, called on Sierra Leoneans to vote on programmes and agendas and not colours.