29 January 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Nurp's Jonathan Sandy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Presidential Candidate of the National Unity and Reconciliation Party (NURP), Dr. Jonathan P. Sandy, said the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone is under threat as the APC government has continually violated it with impunity.

"We want to see that our security forces remain neutral in all aspect. Our national constitution is under threat; the constitution has been under fire. We all know that the former Vice President was unconstitutionally sacked, they de-amalgamated the country without the prior knowledge of the people or referendum - which is not good and above all we saw the introduction of dual citizenship when the Act is already in existence," he said.

He said his party would create the enabling environment for public trust and improve the economy, so that multiple and complex challenges the nation is facing would be wiped-off.

His running mate, Madam Safiatu Blango, called on Sierra Leoneans to vote on programmes and agendas and not colours.

Sierra Leone

16 Political Parties to Battle for State House On March 7

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) last Friday completed nomination of aspirants for the March 7 elections. No… Read more »

Read the original article on Concord.

Copyright © 2018 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.