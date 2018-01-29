29 January 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: APC's Samura Kamara

Dr. Kamara and his running mate received their provisional certificate from the NEC boss

Dr Samura Kamara has denied ownership of a British passport that is making the rounds on social media, stating that it was a political 'gimmick' aimed at distracting him.

The ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) presidential candidate said Sierra Leone is his only country and that he has never held dual nationality.

He promised to improve on the achievement his party has made under the leadership of President Koroma, while considering new aspects to move forward with national development.

"As a party, we have a long-term goal that is to transform Sierra Leone to a middle income country by 2035. That is a very bold and laudable goal. The farther we move towards it, the better it would be for everybody in Sierra Leone," he said.

