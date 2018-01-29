Sierra Leone: NPD's Patrick O'dwyer

Mr. O'Dwyer assured Sierra Leoneans that if he wins the March 7 presidential election, he would double the budget on education with the aim of improving quality.

"My government will ensure that the country gets the required resources it deserves. We have over twenty minerals in this country but today we have nothing to show because of bad governance system of the present and past governments."

His running mate, Mrs. Blanche Samura, thanked NEC officers and encouraged them to be resolute in their work.