Gambia College Inter-Department Football Competition Finals Played

The double final of The Gambia College Sports Club's organised Male and female Inter-department Football tournaments was played Friday at the Brikama Box Bar mini Stadium. Super Nawettan Organsing Committee Chairman Lang Tombong Tamba was the guest of honour at the double finals and donated two trophies.

In the female final, Social and Environmental Studies team defeated English Five team by a lone goal while in the male final, Science One Team lost to English 4 side in a post-match penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in the regulation time.

Speaking to sports journalist Alieu Ceesay in an interview, Lang Tombong Tamba, who is the chairman of Super Nawettan organsing committee, commended the organisers for what he called "a well organised" tournament.

He said such tournaments would help in the promotion and development of grassroot football when the college students complete their studies and posted to schools.

He urged the College's Sports Club to continue organising the tournament, while assuring of his continued support.

"I was impressed with the manner the tournament was organised and the skills demonstrated," the former GNOC boss and Army General told this medium.