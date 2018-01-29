29 January 2018

Gambia: Proposed Sohna Super 'Nawettan' Charity Match Called-Off

By Alieu Ceesay

The proposed "Sohna Super Nawettan Charity Match" between the 2017 Zonal champions Sukuta and runners up BEM has been called-off due to the unavailability of the Independence Stadium.

The Gambian international midfielder Ebrima Sohna was to finance the game and would have been supported by the Super Nawettan Organsing Committee.

The only venue that could host the game was the Independence Stadium which is currently occupied by the ongoing GFF domestic leagues.

The game dubbed, "Sohna Super Nawettan Charity Match" was meant to raise funds to help communities through different support projects.

According to the former U17 and U20 player, he has still not given up staging the game. Sohna left the country on Wednesday to Turkey, where he would join his Finnish club on a pre-season training.

