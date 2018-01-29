29 January 2018

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Jambarr FC Lifts Essau League Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cherno Omar Bobb

Jambarr football club of Mayamba has been crowned the champions of Essau Youth, Sports and Development Committee 2018 football tournament after a 1-0 defeat over Jinak Kajata football club at Essau Lower Basic School football field on Saturday.

Mustapha Bojang scored the only goal of the game in the 11th minute for the Mayamba outfit from a well taken shot. This is the third title for Jambarr who were competing in their 7th league final.

Jinak Kajata, who were contesting in their 6th league final also have 3 league titles to their name.

Jambarr FC went home with a giant trophy and a cash of D30, 000 while runners up Kajata FC received a consolation prize of D25, 000. Modou Njie Joof was named the leading goal scorer of the tournament and received a pair of football boots.

Chairman of the tournament's organsing committee Yankuba Marong said the fastest way to bring young people together is through football, saying their aim is to unite to establish a formidable team that can represent the district in the national league.

He said this year; they were able to increase the winners' prize but said they still face challenges in seeking sponsorships for organising tournaments and upgrading the football field to standard.

David Jarju, head coach of Jambarr FC said they were well prepared for the game, saying their collaboration, compactness and unity and the good technical backup, good management and special fan base contributed to their success.

Lamin Ndure, Kajata head coach commended his players for their hard work despite being unfortunate to lift the trophy.

Gambia

Brussels Airlines Annual Cocktail Reception December 2017

Brussels Airlines local Representation in The Gambia has held its annual cocktail reception in December 2017 at Swiss… Read more »

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2018 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.