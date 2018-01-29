Gambia: Jambarr FC Lifts Essau League Title

Jambarr football club of Mayamba has been crowned the champions of Essau Youth, Sports and Development Committee 2018 football tournament after a 1-0 defeat over Jinak Kajata football club at Essau Lower Basic School football field on Saturday.

Mustapha Bojang scored the only goal of the game in the 11th minute for the Mayamba outfit from a well taken shot. This is the third title for Jambarr who were competing in their 7th league final.

Jinak Kajata, who were contesting in their 6th league final also have 3 league titles to their name.

Jambarr FC went home with a giant trophy and a cash of D30, 000 while runners up Kajata FC received a consolation prize of D25, 000. Modou Njie Joof was named the leading goal scorer of the tournament and received a pair of football boots.

Chairman of the tournament's organsing committee Yankuba Marong said the fastest way to bring young people together is through football, saying their aim is to unite to establish a formidable team that can represent the district in the national league.

He said this year; they were able to increase the winners' prize but said they still face challenges in seeking sponsorships for organising tournaments and upgrading the football field to standard.

David Jarju, head coach of Jambarr FC said they were well prepared for the game, saying their collaboration, compactness and unity and the good technical backup, good management and special fan base contributed to their success.

Lamin Ndure, Kajata head coach commended his players for their hard work despite being unfortunate to lift the trophy.