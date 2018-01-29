29 January 2018

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Alleged Attempted Rapist Detained

Symbol of justice
By Alieu Ceesay

A young man believed to be in his 20s is currently under Bundung police custody on allegation of attempted rape mated on a minor girl

Eye witnesses say the young man mated out the alleged act on the minor (name withheld) at Bundung on Friday afternoon. "The girl visited the man at his house. Later I heard the girl shouting and I rushed to find out what was happening, the girl told me that the boy attempted to have sexual intercourse with her," one of the eye witnesses who preferred to remain anonymous said.

The witness the girl told him that day was her first time to visit the man, saying she established contact with him when he came looking for a room to rent at their compound.

This reporter visited the Bundung Police Station where the alleged rapist is being held in a cell but officers say he would remain under detention until when investigations are finalised.

