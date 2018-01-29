Gambian Star Ebrima Sohna Joins Keshla Fk

Gambian international player Ebrima Sohna has moved to Azerbaijan to play for Keshla FK Football club. Keshla FK (Azerbaijani Kesla Futbol Klubu, formerly named Inter Baku) is an Azerbaijani football club based in Keshla that currently plays in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Sohna, a midfielder, left his Finnish side Vaasan Palloseura at the end of the season. Keshla FK was founded some 21 years ago and had made double Premier League titles.

Sohna is said to have received several offers from other countries but despite those he could not turn down the Keshla FC offer. Kesla FK is coached by Ukrainian coach, Yuriy Vilyovych Maksymov.

The Azerbaijan Premier League, currently named after its main sponsor Topaz Premyer Liqasi, is the top tier in Azerbaijani club football. The league is contested by 8 teams, in which the season runs from August to May. The winner gets a second round playoff spot in the UEFA Champions League.

Kesla FK, who were facing problems in the first round of the season lost seven players but have changed ownership. The new owner has hired Yariy Vilyovych Maksymov and signed five foreign based and five local players.

The team finished third in the league last season but currently sit 7 in the league table this season.

The team is also in the semifinal and has a chance to play in the Europa league next season if they manage to reach the finals of the Azerbaijan Cup.