29 January 2018

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Portland Timbers Signs Gambian Hopeful

USA Major Soccer League side Portland Timbers have secured the signing of Gambian hopeful Modou Lamin Jadama.

The Serrekunda born defender's dream is to play for his country of birth (The Gambia) when given the opportunity.

The center back made his professional debut for Colo-Colo against Santiago Wanderers in February 2015 for the Santo Tomás Cup, which his team won on penalties.

He played 92 minutes in 2 matches of the 2015 Copa Chile of his young career. The 23-year-old moved to the United States from The Gambia as a teenager. He has also starred with Norcross Fury SC and Milton High School. Jadama's soccer idols are Sergio Ramos and David Luiz.

Most recently, he played with the Tulsa Roughnecks FC of the USL. While there, he made 31 appearances and scored one goal, counting former Timbers players Donovan Ricketts and Kosuke Kimura as teammates.

Source: Mbaye Camara

