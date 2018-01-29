Gambia: Brussels Airlines Annual Cocktail Reception December 2017

Brussels Airlines local Representation in The Gambia has held its annual cocktail reception in December 2017 at Swiss Boutique Hotel. Brussels Airlines is Belgium's national carrier, a Star Alliance member and part of the Lufthansa Group. In order to celebrate the end of a successful year 2017 the airline had invited their key account customers, suppliers, government officials, relevant authorities, and travel agencies which are their major partners.

Brussels Airlines Country Manager for The Gambia, Ms Lesley Wieme, has thanked all those present for their loyalty and continuous support throughout the year. She also thanked her team in The Gambia for the performance which was delivered in 2017. The results were not only positive on a commercial level, but also the Ground Operations team has done considerable efforts in order to improve the on-time performance of flights departing from Banjul International Airport.

On a global level, Brussels Airlines is happy to announce that in 2017 they welcomed in total 9.1 million passengers on board their flights, or an increase of 17.2% compared to 2016. 2017 was a year with some structural changes within the company. The last AVRO was outfaced and Brussels Airlines now entirely focuses on the Airbus family. Next to that, Mumbai was added to the network, the first steps into the Asian market. Brussels Airlines has also taken over flights for Thomas Cook Belgium. In 2018, Brussels Airlines expects to fly one million more passengers as they add 26 new destinations to their network within the frame of the Thomas Cook partnership.

Brussels Airlines currently makes considerable investment to renew its long-haul fleet. In the course of 2018/2019 Brussels Airlines will replace seven of its ten long-haul aircraft. With this important investment in its long-haul network, the Belgian airline remains loyal to the Airbus A330, the aircraft type that responds best to the commercial and operational needs. The Airbus A330 CEO's will be equipped with a new cabin in all three travel classes, offering even higher quality of comfort.

Brussels Airlines will continue to operate 4 weekly flights from "The Smiling Coast of Africa" to the rest of the world via Brussels on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Guests have the choice between 3 travel compartments, namely Business Class, Economy Privilege and Economy Class. Economy Privilege offers enhanced comfort and additional amenities within the Economy compartment.

Brussels Airlines wishes everyone in The Gambia a happy and prosperous 2018.

Brussels Airlines town office is located opposite "The Village" in Kololi and can be reached at 446 68 80 or by email: salesgambia@brusselsairlines.com