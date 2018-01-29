Morocco: African Agenda On Migration, Submitted to AU Summit, Drawn Up Using Inclusive, Participatory Approach (Royal Message)

Addis Ababa — The "African Agenda on Migration", which was submitted to the 30th African Union Summit, was drawn up using an inclusive and participatory approach, HM King Mohammed VI said, adding that the document "should serve to inspire our future action regarding this question".

"Today, I am submitting to you a document introducing the 'African Agenda on Migration'. It was drawn up using an inclusive and participatory approach," the Sovereign pointed out in a message to the 30th Summit of the African Union (AU), which was read out on Monday in Addis Ababa by Head of Government, Saad Eddine El Othmani.

The document is the outcome of the "regular consultation" held by HM the King with many Heads of State on the occasion of various meetings and contacts, the Royal message noted.

The text enjoys broad ownership thanks, notably, to the convening of two important meetings: the Regional Meeting of 2 November 2017, at Skhirat, which brought together more than 120 decision-makers, representatives of international organizations, researchers and members of civil society, and the Ministerial Conference, held in Rabat on 9 January 2018, which was attended by approximately twenty ministers, representing the continent's five sub-regions, the AU Commission and the Regional Economic Communities.

The document therefore includes the ideas, proposals and thoughts shared by official institutions, civil society organizations and researchers from Africa, the monarch said, adding that the African Agenda on Migration is a flexible, scalable and legally non-binding document.

"More than anything else, it should serve to inspire our future action regarding this question," the Sovereign underlined in the message.

HM the King, who was appointed as Leader of the African Union on the Question of Migration at the 28th AU Summit, recalled that In July 2017, he submitted a blueprint for a common African vision on migration, through the Preliminary Note presented to President Alpha Condé.

The African Agenda on Migration is based on the idea that we need to know the full range of dimensions involved in the migration phenomenon in order to understand it properly, the Sovereign said, noting that "the time has come to deconstruct, one by one, the myths associated with migration."

HM the King stressed in this regard that there is no massive influx of migrants, since the latter account for only 3.4 per cent of the world population, noting that African migration is essentially intra-African.

Furthermore, HM the King said, Migration does not impoverish host countries since 85% of migrants' incomes remain in those countries, adding that "migration is a natural phenomenon which is part of the solution, not of the problem."

"We should adopt a positive stance on the issue of migration by highlighting the humanistic rationale of shared responsibility and solidarity," the Sovereign said.

"When one sees migration for what it really is, shedding the myths that convey a shockingly distorted image of the phenomenon, one realizes that this is a global issue," HM the King said, noting that migration is "crucial" for Africa and deserves a fresh, Africa-centered approach combining realism, tolerance and a commitment to make reason prevail over fear.