29 January 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: 30th AU Summit - Single African Air Market Launcheda

Addis Ababa — The Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), a flagship project of the African Union Agenda 2063, was launched on Monday at a ceremony held in Addis Ababa, on the sidelines of the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

The SAATM was launched by AU Chairperson and Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, in the presence of Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and several AU senior officials.

The SAATM is a flagship project of the African Union Agenda 2063, an initiative of the African Union to create a single unified air transport market in Africa.

The Declaration on the establishment of a Single Africa Air Transport Market, as a flagship project of the AU Agenda 2063 was adopted by the African Union (AU) Assembly in 2015. Eleven AU Member States have made a commitment to implement the Yamoussoukro Decision of 1999 that provides for full liberalization in terms of market access between African States, the free exercise of traffic rights, the elimination of restrictions on ownership and the full liberalization of frequencies, fares and capacities.

To date, the number of Member States that have adhered to the Solemn Commitment has reached twenty-three (23), namely: Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Swaziland, Togo and Zimbabwe.

