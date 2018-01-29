29 January 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: 30th AU Summit - UNDP Lauds Morocco's "Very Active" Role in Fighting Climate Change

Addis Ababa — The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) lauded on Monday in Addis Ababa the "very active" role played by Morocco in the fight against climate change at the level of the African Union (AU) and the United Nations.

Morocco plays a "very active" role in the fight against climate change both within the AU and at the UN level, UNDP Administrator, Achim Steiner, told reporters at the end of a meeting of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), held on the sidelines of the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

"Morocco's leadership is very important, particularly in the field of renewable energies and in the development of climate change adaptation and mitigation policies," he pointed out.

The UNDP Administrator praised, in this regard, the initiatives undertaken by Morocco in the energy sector.

Morocco sets "an example to other countries," he said, stressing that the UNDP and the whole UN system have very active relations with Morocco.

He expressed confidence that this fruitful partnership will grow stronger in the coming years.

Morocco was represented in the CAHOSCC meeting by Head of Government, Saad Eddine El Othmani.

