29 January 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: 30th AU Summit - Gabonese President Hails Morocco's Commitment to Fighting Climate Change

Addis Ababa — Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba praised on Monday in Addis Ababa Morocco's commitment in fighting climate change.

"Morocco is very committed to fighting climate change," Bongo Ondimba told reporters following a meeting of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), held on the sidelines of the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

The Gabonese President recalled the successful organization of the COP22 in Marrakech, saying that Morocco, which hosted the first edition of the Africa Action Summit, "played a very important role" in organizing this global event.

At the continental level, President Bongo said that "Africa remains committed to the fight against climate change."

Morocco was represented in the CAHOSCC meeting by Head of Government, Saad Eddine El Othmani.

Discussions focused on the measures implemented and to be undertaken to mitigate climate change effects in Africa.

