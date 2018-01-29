Ghana: District Chief Executive Meets Heads of Department At Pusiga

press release

The maiden meeting of the Heads of Department of the Pusiga District for the fiscal year 2018 has taken place at Pusiga in the Upper East Region.

In an address, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Pusiga, Mr Zubeiru Abdulai, reminded the people of Pusiga that the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was irrevocably committed to the establishment of a solid and more efficient machinery of good governance, comprising an accountable government, respect for the Rule of Law and respect for Human Rights.

Mr Abdulai said good governance required that all Heads of Department should to use the command structure in the Local Government Service, with reference to procedures, processes, rules and regulations as they undertook their daily activities in the District.

The Pusuiga DCE said in other for government to ensure effective harmonization of Ghana's resources and energies, and bring to fruition the agenda of "Creating Prosperity and Equal opportunity for all Ghanaians," Government was implementing a number of its flagship programmes, namely the Free Senior High School, Fertilizer Subsidy, Planting for Food and Jobs while restoring Nurses and Teacher allowances.

Furthermore, he said, government would in 2018 implement the One-Village, One-Dam; One-District, One-Factory; One Million Dollars per Constituency; Northern Development Authority; Upgrading of infrastructure in the inner cities and Zongos; the implementation of monthly clean-up exercises and many more.

In line with the monthly clean-up exercise, Mr Abdulai said he had tasked the Environmental Health Unit to ensure that clean-up exercises were undertaken in all communities, especially the three major towns of Pusiga, Widana and Kulungugu on the first Saturday of every month.

He directed all Heads of Department to help in the preparation of the District's Medium-Term Development Plan (2018-2013) and that the plan should be ready within two months.

He called on all to get involved in the developmental agenda of Ghana and the Pusiga District as citizens and not spectators.

In a welcome address, Mr Abdul Razak Yakah, District Co-ordinating Director (DCD), welcomed all Heads of Department to the meeting.

Mr Yakah explained the purpose of the meeting which, he said, was for management of the District Assembly to interact, strategize and share best practices to chart the course of speeding up the socio-economic development of the District in 2018.

He recapped activities that were undertaken in the year 2017 and urged all Heads to take pragmatic steps in innovation in the year 2018, and to gear up towards the realization of government's policies and programmes.

He appealed to all Heads to deal with the menace of lateness and absenteeism in their various Departments and Units.

Source: ISD (Raphael Azare Kariyama)