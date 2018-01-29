Ghana: Jumia Travels Rewards Excellence in Service Delivery

press release

This year's Annual Jumia Ghana Travel Awards, which rewards excellent service and commitment to developing the travel, hospitality and tourism industries, has taken place in Accra.

In view of the fact that tourism remains one of Ghana's leading foreign exchange earners while travel and hospitality (hotels, airlines) account for a large proportion of the tourism revenues, the awards aimed to celebrate hoteliers, airlines and travel websites for their contribution to the success of the travel, hospitality and tourism industries in 2017, as well as encourage improved quality service delivery to Ghanaians.

Ghana Travel Awards 2017, the second in a series, was organized under seven categories, namely Travel Booking; Travelers' Choice; Best Leisure Hotel in Ghana; Best Business Hotel in Ghana; Customer's Favorite Hotel in Ghana; Customers' Favorite Airline Company in Ghana and Best Destination Website in Ghana.

Aqua Safari Resort emerged winners for excellence in Travel Booking; Bays Lodge & Apartment for excellence as Travelers' Choice; The Royal Senchi Resort for being the Best Leisure Hotel in Ghana; Labadi Beach Hotel for being the Best Business Hotel in Ghana; Accra City Hotel for being Customer's Favorite Hotel in Ghana; Emirates for being Customers' Favorite Airline Company in Ghana and MyJoyOnline.com for being the Best Destination Website in Ghana.

In a statement, Mr Bennet Otoo, Country Manager, Jumia Travel Ghana, noted that to acknowledge efforts to maintain high levels of professionalism and providing great customer service was just one of the many ways that the award winners could be encouraged and motivated to work better and harder.

Mr Otoo congratulated the Award winners and expressed the hope that all stakeholders would work harder in the coming years to ensure that the industry with a great potential developed and blossomed abundantly.

In his remarks, Mr Kwadwo Odame Antwi, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Tourist Development Company (GTDC) pledged the commitment of GTDC to a productive collaboration with private entities to grow and develop Ghana's travel, tourism and hospitality industry. "It is very encouraging to see that private stakeholders such as Jumia Travel go that extra mile to appreciate the efforts of key players in the Tourism and Hospitality industry―realizing that government alone cannot drive this agenda and actually taking steps to support is really a great achievement," Mr Antwi added.

Mr Yaw Mamphey, Head of Marketing & Events, Accra City Hotel, commended Jumia Travels for its contribution to tourism and hospitality development in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

Mr Mamphey pledged the commitment of Accra City Hotel to its goal and desire to provide excellent customer service with top notch facilities and to better satisfy the needs of both domestic and international travelers.

This year, Jumia Travel Awards took place simultaneously in 7 African cities― Algiers, Algeria; Dakar, Senegal; Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoir; Accra, Ghana; Douala, Cameroun; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and Kampala, Uganda. Kenya and Nigeria will hold the ceremony on February 1, 2018.

The event also marked the launch of a "Think Tank", an African Hospitality Club by Jumia Travel, Accor Hotels and other local tourism players, whose main objective is to bring together ideas towards improving African tourism.

This followed the successful launch of the 2017 African Hospitality Report in collaboration with French multinational hotel group, Accor Hotels and a series of other country-based reports.

Present at the Accra ceremony were dignitaries from Ghana's Ministry of Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture, CEO of the Ghana Tourist Development Company, Representatives from the Ghana Tourism Authority, hoteliers, airline companies, the media and corporate partners.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)