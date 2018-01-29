Ghana: Dr Hilla Limann Honoured

press release

Subject to parliamentary processes and approval, the Wa Polytechnic will be named after Dr Hilla Limann in memory of Ghana's President under the third Republic.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, announced this in Accra on Tuesday when he joined a gathering of eminent statesmen, party faithful, Parliamentarians and sympathizers at an event organized to celebrate the life of Dr Hilla Limann, who passed on 20 years ago.

President Akufo-Addo noted that ill-fated as his presidency was, Dr Limann died with the reputation and memory of a decent, honest and patriotic man who did his best for the country.

He commended the hard work and tenacity of Dr Limann as a diplomat, who served in different positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, eventually becoming the head of Chancery at Ghana's Embassy in Lomè, Togo, and Counselor at Ghana's permanent mission in Geneva, Switzerland.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the occasion was not to mourn the passing of Dr Limann, but to celebrate an eminent Ghanaian, a distinguished diplomat, statesman and, above all, a Patriot.

Dr. Limann, who hailed from the Upper West Region of Ghana, was born on the December 12, 1934.

He became the third President under the third Republic of Ghana on September 24, 1979.

On December 31, 1981, two years, seven months in his Presidency, Dr Limann was overthrown in a coup d'tat.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)