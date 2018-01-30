Nigeria: Abdullahi Thanks NFF, Nigerian Fans for Supporting Falconets

The assistant coach of Nigeria's U-20 women team, the Falconets, Mansur Abdullahi has expressed his gratitude to the Nigeria Football Federation and football fans for supporting the team to qualify for the 2018 FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup in France.

On Saturday, the Rasheedat Ajibade inspired girls mauled their South African counterparts 6-0 to qualify on 8-0 aggregate having won the first leg 2-0 in Polokwane, South Africa.

The former Super Falcons assistant coach told Daily Trust that the victory wouldn't have been possible without the unflinching support of the NFF and Nigerian football fans.

He also thanked the government and people of Edo State for being good host as he said the Falconets were made to feel at home playing in Benin.

"I want to thank the NFF for giving us the necessary support. The federation ensured we got all the motivation we needed to pick the ticket.

"I must not forget to extend my gratitude to the government and people of Edo State who played the good host. The fans were always behind us and we also worked hard not to disappoint them," he said.

Abdullahi however said the Falconets are not going to rest on their oars as he said the team is still work in progress.