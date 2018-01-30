29 January 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Kitatta Charged in Army Court

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
The leader of Boda Boda 2010, Abdallah Kitatta.
By Joseph Kato

Kampala — Bodaboda 2010 patron, Abdallah Kitatta has been charged at Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) Unit Disciplinary Court (UDC) at Mbuya Army Barracks.

Brig Richard Karemire, the army and defence spokesperson, confirmed that Mr Kitatta was charged at UDC but was yet to divulge details of the offences and why they chose to charge him in UDC instead of civilian court or court martial.

"He has been charged in army court and a statement is coming out soon," Brig Karemire said.

Mr Kitatta was arrested on January 20, a day after CMI had apprehended his young brother, Huzairu Kiwalabye over the kidnap and killing of Case Hospital accountant, Francis Ekalungar.

Ekalungar was kidnapped on January 2 as he took the hospital's money worth Shs15m to the bank. His charred body was discovered a day later at Kajjansi along Entebbe road.

Army explained that Mr Kitatta was arrested for trying to sabotage CMI investigations with threats, protests and blocking roads. The army arrested at least 30 members of Bodaboda 2010 but has since released 18.

More on This

Update - Kitata Court-Martialed, Could Face Death Penalty

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | The patron of Boda boda 2010 association also Rubaga NRM Chairman Abdalla Kitata could… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.