Photo: Daily Monitor

The leader of Boda Boda 2010, Abdallah Kitatta.

Kampala — Bodaboda 2010 patron, Abdallah Kitatta has been charged at Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) Unit Disciplinary Court (UDC) at Mbuya Army Barracks.

Brig Richard Karemire, the army and defence spokesperson, confirmed that Mr Kitatta was charged at UDC but was yet to divulge details of the offences and why they chose to charge him in UDC instead of civilian court or court martial.

"He has been charged in army court and a statement is coming out soon," Brig Karemire said.

Mr Kitatta was arrested on January 20, a day after CMI had apprehended his young brother, Huzairu Kiwalabye over the kidnap and killing of Case Hospital accountant, Francis Ekalungar.

Ekalungar was kidnapped on January 2 as he took the hospital's money worth Shs15m to the bank. His charred body was discovered a day later at Kajjansi along Entebbe road.

Army explained that Mr Kitatta was arrested for trying to sabotage CMI investigations with threats, protests and blocking roads. The army arrested at least 30 members of Bodaboda 2010 but has since released 18.