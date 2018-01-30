30 January 2018

Nigeria: Amnesty International Accuses Air Force of Killing Dozens

By Ronald Mutum

Amnesty International (AI) has accused the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) of killing dozens of villagers in airstrikes on villages troubled by communal violence.

A report by the spokesman of Amnesty International, Isa Sanusi released yesterday, but embargoed for 00.01 GMT Tuesday 30 January 2018, said at least 35 people were killed by the air strikes.

Sanusi who quoted Osai Ojigho, Director Amnesty International Nigeria, said the Nigerian authorities' response to communal violence was inadequate, too slow and ineffective, and in some cases unlawful.

Amnesty International said clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Adamawa, Benue, Taraba, Ondo and Kaduna have resulted in 168 deaths in January 2018 alone.

He said "In some cases where the Nigerian security agencies did respond to communal violence, they used excessive or unlawful force resulting in even more deaths and destruction."

