30 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Plans Conference to Save Lake Chad

By Hussein Yahaya

The Federal Government is organizing an international conference aimed at saving the drying Lake Chad.

The conference being planned in collaboration with UNESCO and Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) will hold between February 26 and 28.

A statement by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources said the conference would hold at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The organizers said the objective of the conference was to create global awareness on the socio-economic challenge arising from shrinkage of the Lake Chad such as insecurity and threat to livelihoods with a view to developing a comprehensive programme for action.

Daily Trust reports that the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, had proposed a cheaper and workable solution to saving the Lake from extinction.

He said a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Lake Chad Basin Commission and the POWERCHINA International Group Limited in April 2016 to save Lake Chad from drying up could be actualized by the transfer of water from the Congo Basin to the Lake Chad Basin.

Adamu said study by POWERCHINA shows that it was technically feasible to transfer water from River Congo to Lake Chad. This, according to him, would halt the receding of the Lake and the drying of the North basin due to climate change.

The theme of the conference is "Saving the Lake Chad to Revitalise the Basin's Ecosystem for Sustainable Livelihood, Security and Development."

