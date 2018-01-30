Mozambique: CNE 'Requalifies' Napula Invalid Votes but Second Round Still Needed

Maputo — Mozambique's National Elections Commission (CNE) on Sunday “requalified” the votes declared invalid at the polling stations in Wednesday's by-election in the northern city of Nampula, but this exercise made no material difference to the result.

In all Mozambican elections, polling station staff have tended to be strict in their interpretation of what constitutes an invalid vote. So the CNE always looks again at supposedly invalid votes and rescues those where, although the voter may have made a minor mistake (such as putting his “x” beside the candidate's photo, rather than inside the adjacent box), he has indicated a choice.

!,207 votes were declared invalid at the polling stations, and the CNE rescued 216 of these (16.5 per cent).

The greatest beneficiary was Paulo Vahanle, candidate of the main opposition party, the rebel movement Renamo, who received 93 additional votes. Amisse Cololo, the candidate of the ruling Frelimo Party, received 57 of the requalified votes, and Carlos Saide of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) received 18.

The candidates of two minor parties, Mario Albino, of the Action Party of the United movement for complete Salvation (Amusi), and Filomena Mutoropa, of the Humanitarian Party of Mozambique (Pahumo), received an additional 35 and 13 votes respectively.

With the requalified votes included, the final totals and percentages from the by-election are as follows: Valid votes - 71.975 Amisse Cololo (Frelimo) - 32,037 (44.11 per cent) Paulo Vahanle (Renamo) - 29,023 (40.42 per cent) Carlos Saide (MDM) - 7,271 (10.1 per cent) Mario Albino (Amusi) - 3,071 (4.28 per cent) Filomena Mutoropa (Pahumo) - 573 (0.8 per cent).

This does not change the fact that no candidate received over 50 per cent of the vote, and so a second round must be held between the two candidates with the most votes, Cololo and Vahanle.

Speaking in Nampula at a Saturday press conference, Frelimo Political Commission member Tomaz Salomao claimed Frelimo was comfortable with the first round results. The numbers showed that Cololo “is leading without any doubt”, he said.

He claimed that Cololo's vote was “an enormous growth” in Frelimo's performance, compared with the last Nampula municipal election, in 2013, when Frelimo lost to the MDM. But in fact the difference is not great - in 2013, Frelimo won 41 per cent of the vote, compared to 44 per cent now.

The key difference between the two elections is that Renamo boycotted the 2013 municipal elections, ensuring that the MDM candidate, Mahamudo Amurane, could gather all opposition votes.

Salomao also denied claims that Frelimo had mobilised people from outside Nampula city to vote on Wednesday. It was said that an administrator from one of Nampula's rural districts had voted - but that was perfectly legitimate if the official in question had been registered in Nampula municipality in 2014, the last time the electoral registers were updated.

Sitting beside Salomao, Cololo denied rumours circulating on social media that he had suffered a stroke when it became clear that he had not won on the first round. Cololo certainly appeared perfectly healthy as he addressed the media.

Renamo has grounds for optimism about the second round, in that those who voted for the MDM on Wednesday are more likely to vote for Vahanle than for Cololo in the run-off. But this simple mathematics does not take account of the abstention rate. Almost 75 per cent of Nampula's registered voters did not vote on Wednesday: victory in the second round will therefore go to whichever candidate manages to mobilise a significant chunk of those who abstained on the first round.

The MDM's poor result has led to recriminations inside this party. One prominent MDM member, Antonio Frangoulis, who is a regular guest on chat shows on the independent television station STV, openly blamed the party's leader, Daviz Simango, for the Nampula defeat.

He accused Simango of mismanaging the crisis in the relations between Amurane and the MDM leadership. Although Amurane never formally left the MDM prior to his assassination on 4 October, he was openly hostile to Simango, and promised that he would stand for a second term as Nampula mayor, but not as an MDM candidate.

Frangoulis also criticised Simango for picking Carlos Saide as the MDM candidate, pointing out that Saide was a city councillor expelled by Amurane, supposedly for corruption. He said that Simango had never called any meeting to discuss the problems in Nampula that affected the credibility and the image of the MDM.

Frangoulis found it amazing that the interim mayor of Nampula, Manuel Tocova, who tried to purge Nampula Municipal Council of Amurane's supporters, and then lost his job when he was arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm, was received as a hero at the MDM's December congress.

He declared that Simango, as President of the MDM, “is politically responsible for the political embarrassments which pushed the MDM to this heavy and shameful defeat”.