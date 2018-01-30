Malawi: Wake Up Call As Nomads Held By Mangochi Select

CAF Champions League-bound Be Forward Wanderers has been given a wake-up call as they were forced into a draw against Mangochi Select on Saturday at Mangochi Stadium.

The Nomads continue to fine-tune themselves ahead of their first leg in the CAF Champions League against As Vita away in DRC on February 8.

The hosts were first to open the score sheet through Mike Chitani in the 4th minute.

In disbelief, the Nomads reacted in the 12th minute when Yamikani Chester's shot hit the post.

Responding like a wounded buffalo, the Nomads kept Mangochi on the tight rope as Esau Kanyenda and Blessings Tembo tried to level the scores but their efforts proved futile until the first 45 minutes ended 1-0 in favour of Mangochi.

In the second half, Nomads coach Yasin Osman made several changes as he introduced some fresh legs from Stanely Sanudi, Felix Zulu, Mike Kaziputa, Ernest Tambe, Alfred Manyozo jnr, Nikiza Imable and Nenani Juwayo.

Some of the substituted players were William Thole, Blessings Tembo, Rafiq Namwera, Foster Namwera and Yamikani Chester.

The substitutions strengthened the Nomads performance that piled up a lot of pressure until towards the end of the game when they were awarded a penalty after a Mangochi Select defender handled the ball inside the box.

Nikiza Imable did not make a mistake as he converted the penalty to level the scores.

However, Nomads left out a number of key players in this encounter like Lucky Malata, Jaffali Chande, Joseph Kamwendo, Francis Mulimbika, Richard Chipuwa and Peter Wadabwa.

In the post match interviews, Wanderers team manager Steven Madeira cautioned his players to change their attitude when playing smaller teams.

"That was the worst display that l have ever watched for Wanderers. We need to do a lot because we have been left with two weeks before facing Vita," said Madeira.

This was the third friendly match for the Nomads as they prepare for CAF.

They lost 1-0 to UD Songo of Mozambique in their first game away before beating Masters Security 4-0.

This weekend, the Nomads are scheduled to take on Nyasa Big Bullets before proceeding to Zambia where they will also play some matches.